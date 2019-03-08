Dagenham youngsters on top form as club put on thrilling show at Roundhouse venue

Dagenham BC hosted a show at the Roundhouse on Sunday (pic: Dagenham BC) Archant

The latest news from Dagenham BC

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was an excellent Daggers debut for Frazer Ghatavi, who looks like a good prospect, as he took on Smallholdings rivals Maison Decasse in a skills bout.

Busy home hope Frankie Toms was also in fine form against Archie Lee-Harris of Danson in a lively encounter.

Haider Khan of Daggers gave a fine display of pressure boxing, against Smallholding’s Kaiden Baker in another skills display.

Daggers’ Alban Valentino conceded height and reach to Billy Morris of Banbury, but that didn’t stop him from landing some great two-fisted combinations.

After an excellent start, home hope Jayden Slade was unfortunately unable to continue in his bout against Banbury’s Mustafa Husayn after a continuous nose bleed in the second round.

Tate O’Sullivan of Daggers improved to record a unanimous Points victory over John McDonagh of White Hart Lane.

Daggers prospect Jude Binding showed great improvement in his battle with Cricklewood’s Artenis Malaj, taking the best home boxer prize to boot.

Jack Ilott enjoyed a winning debut for Daggers against Harry Manley of Banbury in a very entertaining and closely-matched contest.

After a long break, multi-titled Tariq Agius used his strength and power to good effect in a tight points win over Golden Ring’s Bayleigh Hibbs.

There was disappointment for Harry Carter as the Daggers hope lost against Rafi Ghanizada of Fairbairn.

In another very even contest, Bruce Parker of Daggers was on the wrong end of a very tight decision against Guildford City’s Danny Searle.

Home prospect Mahdi Abdul picked up his first win with a fine display of boxing against Aramis Frost of Feltham Police.

Yousef Shah of Daggers, however, was unable to hear the final bell in his contest with Hashim Hassam from Fisher.

Heavy-hitting Michael Omokayode of Daggers continued his fine form with a first-round stoppage of a Power Punch rival.

Daggers’ Michael Bankole looked in control of his bout with Westside rival Geongu in the first round, but slowed as the fight wore on and later lost by split decision.

The final fight of the night saw the vastly-experienced home hope George Landers beaten by former Daggers man Denis Dagilis, now of West Ham, by split decision.