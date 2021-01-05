Abu Ogogo, Kai Brown and Bailey Clements Daggers loan deals expire

Published: 11:13 AM January 5, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge will be without a few faces for the upcoming trip to Solihull Moors with loan deals expiring – providing they can play the fixture after the Dover Athletic clash was postponed due to a Covid-19 investigation.

Ipswich Town duo Bailey Clements and Kai Brown were both due to return to their parent club on January, 1 following the expirations of their loan deals.

Brown, 19, made three appearances for the Daggers after joining the club while 20-year-old Clements failed to make an appearance during his stint with the club.

A bigger issue is midfielder Abu Ogogo, who came in and was named captain, after joining on loan from League One side Bristol Rovers.

The 31-year-old played 11 times upon his return to Victoria Road and was instrumental in Daryl McMahon’s side turning their fortunes around.

It is rumoured that he has since return to training with Bristol Rovers while another loanee in Liam Gordon still has a few more weeks before his one-month long loan deal from Bolton Wanderers expires.