Abu Ogogo, Kai Brown and Bailey Clements Daggers loan deals expire
- Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge will be without a few faces for the upcoming trip to Solihull Moors with loan deals expiring – providing they can play the fixture after the Dover Athletic clash was postponed due to a Covid-19 investigation.
Ipswich Town duo Bailey Clements and Kai Brown were both due to return to their parent club on January, 1 following the expirations of their loan deals.
Brown, 19, made three appearances for the Daggers after joining the club while 20-year-old Clements failed to make an appearance during his stint with the club.
A bigger issue is midfielder Abu Ogogo, who came in and was named captain, after joining on loan from League One side Bristol Rovers.
The 31-year-old played 11 times upon his return to Victoria Road and was instrumental in Daryl McMahon’s side turning their fortunes around.
You may also want to watch:
It is rumoured that he has since return to training with Bristol Rovers while another loanee in Liam Gordon still has a few more weeks before his one-month long loan deal from Bolton Wanderers expires.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus figures in Barking and Dagenham are 'worst in London'
- 2 Dagenham firm named and shamed for not paying workers minimum wage
- 3 Builder accuses town hall of leaving family in 'slum' conditions at redeveloping Barking estate
- 4 Stephen Port: Victims' families 'disappointed' by inquest delay
- 5 Barking cricket coach urging people to 'stay at home' after suffering with Covid-19
- 6 Police shut down party in Dagenham on same day borough identified as hitting Covid-19 high
- 7 Tickets released for detective-led course on gangs and exploitation awareness
- 8 Former Barking striker Max Watters getting Championship interest
- 9 More than 350 Covid patients now in beds at Queen's and King George hospitals
- 10 Barking and Dagenham schools to remain closed