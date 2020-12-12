Daggers continue to struggle as they fall to defeat at home to Altrincham

Published: 6:13 PM December 12, 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge continue to struggle to find form in the National League as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Altrincham in front of a crowd of just under 800 for the first-time in nine months.

There was one change to the side from the victory over Weymouth midweek with Scott Wilson starting in place of the suspended Paul McCallum.

It was the home side who had the first real moment of the match, with Luke Croll heading into the hands of Tony Thompson from a cross, before Darren McQueen had his shot blocked on the edge of the area.

The Robins created an opening for Matty Kosylo with the winger getting in behind the Daggers defence, only managing to drag his shot wide off the target.

Daryl’s side came ever so close to taking the lead just before the half-hour mark. Kenny Clark’s header looked to be going over the line before Joel Senior cleared off the line keeping the scores goalless.

The opening goal did come in the 39th minute, Jake Moult tapping home from a free kick which the home side failed to clear giving the visitors the lead at the break.

Half-time substitute Angelo Balanta came close to an equaliser for the home side shortly after coming onto the pitch with the Daggers fighting hard to get back into the game. The Colombian striking the post from the edge of the area with Thompson well beaten.

With the home side looking to keep up the pressure, Weston had the next real chance for the Daggers. After being given time to move forward down the right-hand side, he cut inside onto his left-foot but could only fire wide.

The Essex side were pushing hard and a superb cross from Weston was inches too far in front of the onrushing Scott Wilson and Angelo Balanta inside the six-yard area.

The pressure did not stop there, Mitch Brundle did well to keep the ball in play at the by line, but Thompson was on hand to collect the low cross.

Kosylo had a chance late on to double Altrincham’s lead but got caught in two minds, toe-poking wide from close range after being given room to run into the area.

Although the missed opportunity mattered little for the visitors who held out for the win with the Daggers unable to capitalise on the pressure they put on the Robins during the second period.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright (Balanta 45), Clark, Croll, Johnson, Ogogo, Rance, Brundle, Weston, Wilson, McQueen (Brissett 61).

Unused subs: Strizovic, Adams, Deering.

Altrincham: Thompson, Senior, Sutton, Hannigan, White, Moult, Smith, Kosylo, Hannock, Colclough (Peers 63), Ceesay (Densmore 90)

Unused subs: Salmon, Gould, Richman