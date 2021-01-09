Dagenham attacker Jaden Brissett departs

Published: 10:26 AM January 9, 2021

Jaden Brissett of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge confirm that youngster Jaden Brissett has left the club after his contract came to an end.

The 19-year-old winger made two appearances whilst here in east London, having joined on a short-term deal back in early October.

The left-sided attacker played for Brentford’s ‘B’ team last campaign, scoring fifteen times in twenty-four outings.

He has gleaned experience in the non-league game with Maidenhead United, under the guidance of former West Ham United midfielder, Alan Devonshire.

Prior to that he played for Woodford Town in the Essex Senior League and spent time with Norwich City Academy.

You may also want to watch:

Brisett will now be on the hunt for a new club and this news come off the back of Kai Brown and Bailey Clements both returning to their parent club Ipswich Town as boss Daryl McMahon looks to cut his squad back going into the second half of the campaign.

Midfielder Abu Ogogo is also rumoured to be returning to Bristol Rovers as new manager Paul Tisdale is keen to bring him back.