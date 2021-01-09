Dagenham attacker Jaden Brissett departs
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge confirm that youngster Jaden Brissett has left the club after his contract came to an end.
The 19-year-old winger made two appearances whilst here in east London, having joined on a short-term deal back in early October.
The left-sided attacker played for Brentford’s ‘B’ team last campaign, scoring fifteen times in twenty-four outings.
He has gleaned experience in the non-league game with Maidenhead United, under the guidance of former West Ham United midfielder, Alan Devonshire.
Prior to that he played for Woodford Town in the Essex Senior League and spent time with Norwich City Academy.
You may also want to watch:
Brisett will now be on the hunt for a new club and this news come off the back of Kai Brown and Bailey Clements both returning to their parent club Ipswich Town as boss Daryl McMahon looks to cut his squad back going into the second half of the campaign.
Midfielder Abu Ogogo is also rumoured to be returning to Bristol Rovers as new manager Paul Tisdale is keen to bring him back.
Most Read
- 1 Opening of Barking Riverside Overground extension delayed
- 2 Extra Covid marshals deployed as council urges people without symptoms to get tested
- 3 Man arrested after late night pursuit in Collier Row and Marks Gate
- 4 Coronavirus figures in Barking and Dagenham are 'worst in London'
- 5 Places of worship in east London agree to close
- 6 Rapid Covid-19 test site for people without symptoms open in Dagenham
- 7 5% council tax hike in the offing as town hall counts cost of Covid-19
- 8 Sadiq Khan declares major incident as Covid-19 spirals out of control in the capital
- 9 Covid patients at King George Hospital treated in ambulances and corridors, nurse reveals
- 10 Man charged after crash in Marks Gate