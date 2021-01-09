News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham attacker Jaden Brissett departs

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:26 AM January 9, 2021   
Jaden Brissett of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama Nationa

Jaden Brissett of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge confirm that youngster Jaden Brissett has left the club after his contract came to an end.  

The 19-year-old winger made two appearances whilst here in east London, having joined on a short-term deal back in early October.  

The left-sided attacker played for Brentford’s ‘B’ team last campaign, scoring fifteen times in twenty-four outings.  

He has gleaned experience in the non-league game with Maidenhead United, under the guidance of former West Ham United midfielder, Alan Devonshire. 

Prior to that he played for Woodford Town in the Essex Senior League and spent time with Norwich City Academy. 

You may also want to watch:

Brisett will now be on the hunt for a new club and this news come off the back of Kai Brown and Bailey Clements both returning to their parent club Ipswich Town as boss Daryl McMahon looks to cut his squad back going into the second half of the campaign. 

Midfielder Abu Ogogo is also rumoured to be returning to Bristol Rovers as new manager Paul Tisdale is keen to bring him back. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Opening of Barking Riverside Overground extension delayed
  2. 2 Extra Covid marshals deployed as council urges people without symptoms to get tested
  3. 3 Man arrested after late night pursuit in Collier Row and Marks Gate
  1. 4 Coronavirus figures in Barking and Dagenham are 'worst in London'
  2. 5 Places of worship in east London agree to close
  3. 6 Rapid Covid-19 test site for people without symptoms open in Dagenham
  4. 7 5% council tax hike in the offing as town hall counts cost of Covid-19
  5. 8 Sadiq Khan declares major incident as Covid-19 spirals out of control in the capital
  6. 9 Covid patients at King George Hospital treated in ambulances and corridors, nurse reveals
  7. 10 Man charged after crash in Marks Gate
Dagenham & Redbridge FC

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crime

Police shut down party in Dagenham on same day borough identified as...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Business

Dagenham firm named and shamed for not paying workers minimum wage

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Housing

Builder accuses town hall of leaving family in 'slum' conditions at...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Courts

Stephen Port: Victims' families 'disappointed' by inquest delay

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus