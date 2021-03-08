Dagenham boss McMahon hails performance in Boreham Wood draw

Published: 10:00 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM March 8, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon praised his side’s team performance after they fought back to seal a 2-2 draw with Boreham Wood in the National League at the weekend.

Attacking midfielder Angelo Balanta nabbed a second-half brace to steal a point from his former club after trailing 2-0 by the 49th minute at Victoria Road.

The draw means Dagenham are still within touching distance of the play-offs despite also sitting only a few places from the relegation zone.

McMahon said: “I thought the actual performance from us was very good, I thought from the first minute to minute 43 we were the dominate team and then conceded a poor goal from our standards.

“After half-time we conceded too early. Then the game probably went back and forth until about the 65th minute then we took over again and played some really good football.

“It would have been a travesty if we’d lost today (Saturday) from the performance that we put in and I'm delighted that we got the two goals back.”

The boss knows they must start taking more of their chances to turn draws and good performances into wins.

“It’s happened to us numerous times this season where we’ve been the dominant team, created chances and haven’t taken them. It’s something that we have to improve on and we know that.

“The actual performance, start to finish, for the majority was excellent from us.”

He added: “We’ve done it three times this season. I think we were 2-0 down here against King’s Lynn Town and we won 3-2, we were 2-0 down to Wrexham and we drew 2-2.

“We know we’ve got fighting quality and spirit. We believe in ourselves to come back from whatever the score is, but it would be nice to have a two goal lead for a change.”

McMahon was full of praise for Balanta and striker Paul McCallum as they head into another busy week. They were due to face Maidenhead United last night (Tuesday) before making the trip to Stockport County.

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Paul McCallum frustratingly looks on - Credit: GRIFFITHS PHOTOGRAPHERS

“He [Balanta] was outstanding, same as Tuesday night, I thought he was excellent then as well. Ang has been out for a while with a hamstring injury.

“Arguably for us, along with Boreham Wood we’re the top two in the division for getting the ball into the final third, and we’ve got Paul McCallum - who for me has been the best number 9 in the division for the last three years. And Balanta has been the best number 10 for the last three years.

“We believe in these players and that they’ll come good for us in the run-in.”