Dagenham must be more ruthless, says manager

Published: 11:00 AM December 14, 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon insists his side need to be more ruthless if they want to start turning their fortunes around and climbing up the National League table.

Daggers crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Altrincham - thanks to a goal from Jake Moult - as they welcomed fans back to Victoria Road on Saturday.

They missed a number of chances and the boss knows they need to start capitalising on those if they want to pick up points.

“I’m disappointed that we’ve not backed up the performance from Tuesday night, McMahon told Daggers TV. "We’ve created numerous chances in the first half of the second half and we haven’t take them.

“We need to be better in the final third in particular, be more ruthless. Altrincham have not had many opportunities but come away with a 1-0 victory so congratulations to them. But it was disappointing for us.

Altrincham celebrate scoring against Dagenham at Victoria Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“When you’re on top, you’ve got to score. We had good set-pieces in the first half that we didn’t take that were possibly easier than their one.”

He added: “I think our play probably warranted a goal to be honest, but we’re not ruthless enough, and we’re too nice in front of goal.

“We’ve got to want to score and be dying to score. I’m not sure we are.”

Dagenham midfielder Mitch Brundle holds off an opponent against Altrincham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McMahon praised the impact of substitutes Angelo Balanta and youngster Jaden Brissett after they created more chances for his side.

“It summed it up really, it was a great strike by Angelo, and everyone is off as they think it’s a goal but it hits the post.

“Jaden did a few good bits, he’s got to tidy up as well, it was his first time playing. He put a great ball in that we didn’t capitalise on, but he’s a talented young player.”

Dagenham had 773 fans back in the ground for the first time in nine months and the boss praised the presence of the loyal supporters who cheered them on.

One minute of applause in memory of the late Ted Hardy as Dagenham fans returned to Victoria Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It’s brilliant having fans back, it makes a real impact, especially in that second half - spurring the boys on.”

Dagenham will turn their attentions to the FA Trophy this weekend where they will face either Ebbsfleet United or Chippenham at home depending who wins the second round clash.