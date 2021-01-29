Dagenham boss McMahon urges his side to be much better and quickly ahead of Chesterfield clash

Published: 9:00 AM January 29, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is urging his squad to be much better and right away otherwise they risk the season running away from them.

Daggers will welcome in-form Chesterfield to Victoria Road on Saturday on the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Eastleigh in mid-week.

They currently sit 17th in the National League after 17 matches and they are six points clear of the relegation zone but also only six points off the play-off places.

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Paul McCallum frustratingly looks on - Credit: GRIFFITHS PHOTOGRAPHERS

“We need to be better now and I expect the players that we’ve got available to be better now,” McMahon admitted.

“We have to now get ready for Saturday. We need to make sure we’re hitting the levels we can hit, which we have shown across the season, away to Torquay, away to Boreham Wood, and at home to King’s Lynn Town.

You may also want to watch:

“Grimsby at home and you can go through many performances where we have and we just have to hit those levels more consistently.”

Chesterfield have been in a rich vein of form since appointing James Rowe as their new manager and the boss knows they face another stern test.

“No easy games in this division and I think we all know that. You can see how compact the league is, we’re six or seven points off the relegation zone, and about four points off the play-offs.

“Everybody is beating everyone. James has come in and they’ve gone on a good run, he’s signed four players from Gloucester, his previous club and I think they’ve given Chesterfield a new lease of life and bite because those players coming from the league below are hungry.

“They want to do well at this level and showcase what they can do, so far they’ve done well, and we know it will be a tough test.”

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham - Credit: GRIFFITHS PHOTOGRAPHERS

Dagenham will hope to have a few faces potentially return to the line-up as Myles Weston, Will Wright and Kenny Clark have remained unavailable since the club faced a period in isolation while Joey Jones, Harry Phipps and Adrian Clifton continue to be sidelined through injury.

Attacking midfielder Angelo Balanta may also be unavailable for selection after coming injured in their defeat at Eastleigh.

“No update (Balanta), it was a hamstring injury, and we’ll have to see what he is like. There is no new news on him.”

On the trio still missing:“One of them maybe, possibly two of them, but one more than likely for Saturday. One of them definitely not and the other one is a maybe. We’ll have to wait and see.

“We’ve missed them to be fair, in particular Myles Weston, as I think he’s been outstanding for us this season and it’s a real blow to lose him.

“Hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible. If it’s not Saturday then hopefully just after that.”