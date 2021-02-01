Dagenham boss McMahon was 'disappointed' to not grab all three points against Chesterfield

Published: 12:00 PM February 1, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was ‘disappointed’ to not take all three points but was pleased with the overall performance as they drew 2-2 with 10-men Chesterfield.

The Spireites were reduced to 10-men as Tom Whelan was sent off in the 10th minute but it was the visitors who opened the scoring shortly after through Will Evans but Scott Wilson levelled the score just minutes after.

Akwasi Asante gave James Rowe’s men a 2-1 lead heading into the half-time break before Sam Deering was introduced and he scored just eight minutes into the second-half to seal a point for the hosts at Victoria Road.

“Overall it was a good performance. I thought we controlled the play well and we’re disappointed that we didn’t find the winner after some of the chances that we created,” McMahon said.

“Willo (Scott Wilson) had a big chance late on, Deero (Sam Deering) hit an effort over the bar in injury time and we hit the woodwork on two occasions, so we’re disappointed we haven’t taken all three points,

“I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded, they were two very sloppy goals to concede and it’s something that’s happened in the last three games. We spoke about their threat from the long throws before the game, so we’ve got to sharpen up on that quickly.

“We will look to build on the point going into next week.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager was thrilled with the goals his side managed to score in the match.

“Our goals were outstanding. I said after the King’s Lynn match that you probably wouldn’t see three uglier goals than the ones we scored on that day, but the two yesterday were superb.

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We know that Willo is a goal-threat in those areas and he worked ever so hard yesterday. He got his movement spot on for the opener and was disappointed in the changing room at full-time that he didn’t score with the chance he had late on.

“We had balls flashing across the box and a couple of other chances that we should have scored as well.

“Sam did well when he came off the bench. He gave us a lot of quality on the ball when he was coming in off the left channel. It was a terrific goal from him and he’s unlucky he didn’t find the net with his effort in injury time. We know Sam is a good player, he is capable of striking a ball like that and bringing quality to the side.”