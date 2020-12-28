News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham manager McMahon believes they can still chase down the play-offs

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:30 PM December 28, 2020   
Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwel...

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon fully believes his side can still chase down a play-off place in the National League after making it back-to-back wins in the league. 

Daggers sealed a 1-0 victory over Dover Athletics thanks to a second-half goal from Angelo Balanta at the Crabble on Boxing Day. 

That result followed up a victory over leaders Torquay United and an emphatic FA Trophy victory to make it three wins in a row in all competitions as they start to find their feet following a slow start to the campaign. 

“I don’t see why not, we’ve got 30 games to go I think," McMahon told the National League. "It’s a long way to go and we believe we’ve recruited some good players in the summer and we’re getting some good form and settling down now."

Their Monday, December 28 fixture against Bromley was called off due to their opponents having a player test positive for Covid-19. 

Therefore they miss out on another fixture and return home to kick-start 2021 against Dover on Saturday. 

But the boss was delighted to pick up the win on Boxing Day to help them start climbing up the league table. 

“It’s windy, it’s raining, it’s not a very nice night, late kick-off so I'm glad to win. Dover;s a difficult place to come,” the former Ebbsfleet United boss said. 

“I’ve been a player here and managed against the club many times, it’s always tough, especially where they are in the league as well so we're just glad to get the three points.” 

He added: “I think we had some good chances second-half and I thought we were the better in the first-half as well. All in all I think we deserved to win.” 

Myles Weston in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham brought on Charlee Adams and Myles Weston at half-time to replace Dean Rance and Andrew Eleftheriou with the later setting up the eventual winner. 

“At half-time we had four players on yellow cards, so we put Weston on, who played more as a winger and it paid dividends in that second-half.” 

Midfielder Rance has now picked up five yellow cards and will be ruled out of the clash at home to Dover. 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC

