Dagenham boss McMahon felt his side got what they deserved in Eastleigh defeat

Published: 11:00 AM January 28, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt they got what they deserved as they crashed to a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Eastleigh after putting in a poor performance.

A brace from Joe Tomlinson and a goal from Ryan Hill sealed the three points for Ben Strevens’ men at the Silverlake Stadium.

The boss knows his side need to start showing more consistency right away to have any chance of achieving their ambitions this season.

“We got what we deserved, it was a poor performance from us, and it was the exact polar opposite to what we had on Saturday,” McMahon said.

“We lacked any conviction in what we did and at the minute we’re a very inconsistent team and we have to find some consistency quickly.

“In the last five games, we won three and lost two, which doesn’t sound that bad but I look at the performances in the games we’ve lost and they’re so different to the performances when we win. It’s frightening.

“We really need to close the gap now if we want to be a team that wants to challenge at the top end of the table.”

Ryan Hill was unmarked as he headed home from a corner for Eastleigh’s first goal but McMahon explained how he saw the goal.

“It’s not as simple as that, there was a block off, and it was a well-worked routine from Eastleigh. Not taking anything away from them as it was a well worked corner and they blocked our player from getting out to him.

“From their point of view it was a good set-piece, but from ours it wasn’t, and you expect people to be stronger in those positions.

“It’s something we’ve got to look at, work on at the training ground, and help the players improve quickly.”

It was then two penalties that were dispatched by Tomlinson to see off the game although McMahon felt the first one was very harsh on midfielder Dean Rance but had no sympathy for Mitch Brundle.

“The first one from Rancey was just unlucky, he has thrown himself in to block a shot, and for me it’s not a penalty if I’m honest.

“It’s hit his foot then gone up and hit his hand, but his hand is in a natural position from when you’re diving to block a shot.

“The second penalty was a penalty as Brunds has dived in and he’s experienced enough, well he should be not to do that, especially at a crucial time in the game.

“It comes back to what I've said before in terms of us being consistent we have to take individual errors out of the game.

“You have to make the right decisions at the right time in games to keep yourself in games.”