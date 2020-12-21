Dagenham manager McMahon full of praise for his squad in FA Trophy victory

Published: 9:43 AM December 21, 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Darren McQueen celebrates one of his goals with his team-mates - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was full of praise for his squad as they put in a strong performance to progress in the FA Trophy with a change of shape and personnel.

Daggers cruised to an emphatic 5-2 victory over Ebbsfleet United in the third round of the Trophy thanks to a brace from Darren McQueen and goals from Angelo Balanta, Paul McCallum and Callum Reynolds.

The boss switched the formation to a 3-5-2 for the match with new loan signing Liam Gordon coming into the team just a day after re-joining the club among a number of other changes to the starting line-up.

Dagenham & Redbridge brought back young defender Liam Gordon on a loan deal - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

“Definitely, I thought it was a very good performance, I thought we started the first 10 minutes a bit slow but I felt after that we scored some good goals and created some good chances. It was a good performance.

“We were missing a few players today (Saturday) so we changed the team around and the shape around, we’ve been comfortable playing 4-3-3 or 3-5-2, those are the two formations that we’ve used the most.

“There were some good performances, I thought both wing-backs gave us really energy, Liam and Andy, I thought Angelo was outstanding in the number 10 role as well.”

The former Ebbsfleet boss McMahon was full of praise for his front three while he knows he’s spoilt for choice at that end of the pitch.

“They were a handful I thought the three of them, I think as a trio, then you’ve also got Wilo (Scott Wilson) to go into that and Clif (Adrian Clifton) when he gets fit.

“I think we have a good front line that can cause teams problems.”

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Paul McCallum celebrates his goal against Ebbsfleet United - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

He added: “I think he’s (Darren McQueen) been excellent away at Weymouth and away at Torquay United, I thought he had two outstanding games, and was unlucky not to get goals in those games.

“He deserves goals for his performances and I'm delighted he was rewarded today (Saturday).”

Defender Callum Reynolds featured for the first-time since he came off at half-time in their 1-0 victory over Wealdstone back on October, 10.

“It was great to get Callum back as I think we’ve missed him, I think he brings a real calmness and some assurance in that backline, and he’s very good on the ball to get us playing.

“He’s still a bit rusty as he’s been out a long time, but once we get him fit and firing, he’ll a top player for us.”