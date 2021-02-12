News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham boss McMahon insists it's all about showing up on a match day

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM February 12, 2021   
Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates F

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon insists it’s about performing and showing up on match days as they head into a clash with Hartlepool United. 

Daggers are due to welcome title chasing Pools to Victoria Road on Saturday although a pitch inspection is planned for this afternoon due to the adverse weather conditions and the fact of their opponents having to make the trip down today (Friday). 

The boss has admitted however that whatever they work on in training means very little if they fail to show up on match days and wants his side to be more confident. 

“Same as we always do, both aspects of the game, defending and attacking we do that every week but it doesn’t matter what you do Monday to Friday to be honest. It only matters about what you do at 3pm on a Saturday or 7pm or 6pm or whatever on a Tuesday night. 

“That’s when we have to see a performance, stop crosses, defend your box, attack the box and these are things we talk about all the time. 

“I’m sure if you ask the players they would say the same, it only really matters on a matchday, we can work and talk as much as we want but performances are needed now more than ever.” 

The boss added: “I feel like we’re scared to go and step forward to show what we’re about, we’re waiting to go a goal down, then it’s easier as the pressure is off and then you go for them. 

“I want a confident team, sometimes that comes from winning games and giving good performances, but we’ve got to believe what we’re doing and attack teams and enjoy it as well. 

“I’m not enjoying it and I'm sure no one else is enjoying the inconsistencies of our team. You want to see a confident team working hard and then you can take whatever result.” 

person
