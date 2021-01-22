Dagenham boss McMahon still believes his side can become what they're aspiring to be this season
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon says his side still have 29 games left to become the team they aspire to be after a very stop-start campaign so far.
Daggers will welcome newly-promoted King’s Lynn Town to Victoria Road on Saturday as they look to put a 2-0 defeat to Stockport County in mid-week behind them.
But the boss knows it will be a tough test against his former Leyton Orient assistant manager Ian Culverhouse and some of his former team-mates.
“They’re all important. We’re looking to build on that performance and create chances like we did against Stockport County but then taking them,” McMahon said.
“King’s Lynn have had a good start to the season since coming into the division. Ian Culverhouse is someone that I know well. Ian was my assistant manager when I first joined Leyton Orient, he’s a terrific coach, and a good guy.
“Some of the players they’ve got were at Cambridge United when I was there, many moons ago, so I look forward to seeing them.
“It’s important now for us to look forward at these 29 games to really kick on, improve and keep developing into the team we want to be.”
Joey Jones is expected to be out injured for the contest once again after coming off at half-time in their defeat to Stockport on Tuesday evening.
The boss is hoping Kenny Clark and Will Wright could potentially be back available and in contention to battle for his place as well as Elliott Johnson.
“Hopefully we’ll have Kenny Clark back available soon to go back into the team as well which gives competition.
“Elliott Johnson has played in there already, hopefully Will Wright will be back soon as well.”