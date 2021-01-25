Dagenham boss McMahon wishes fans were there to see win over King's Lynn Town

Published: 2:00 PM January 25, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge came back from two down to seal a 3-2 victory over King’s Lynn Town and manager Daryl McMahon admitted those are the sort of games you wish a crowd was there to witness.

Goals from Callum Reynolds, Andrew Eleftheriou and midfielder Brundle cemented the three points for McMahon’s men despite the Linnetts taking an early 2-0 lead at Victoria Road.

He said: “It was a mad game in terms of how the game and goals went, but I thought it was a really good performance from start to finish. Even in that first period, how we were 2-0 down was unbelievable with the amount of chances we created.

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Mitch Brundle celebrates his winner - Credit: Griffiths Photographers

“The lads stuck to the task and kept believing and got the win in the end. It gives you the biggest buzz when you win a game like that, especially the way it happened, missing the penalty and scoring from the resulting corner in the 93rd minute.

“They’re the kind of games that you wish the crowd was there. It’s one of them games when you win like that and everyone bounces into the pub buzzing, and you carry on that buzz together.

You may also want to watch:

“Hopefully everyone that watched at home enjoyed the win.”

The boss revealed they didn’t panic at half-time and he urged his players to continue playing the way they were to get their rewards.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, I think it would have been very easy at half-time to make substitutions and change shape, but the players were playing well and the shape was working well.

“There were two errors from us in our box and we weren’t ruthless enough in their box. It was more about sharpening that up and believing in the players on the pitch, and even as the game went on, the way we played was working as we were creating chances.”

Midfielder Mitch Brundle missed a penalty in the 90th minute but popped up with a header to seal the win just moments later.

“Anybody that knows Brunds, know that’s what he is, he’s 90 minutes of commitment and he’s got a big personality.

“He’s a resilient character and you need them in your team. Same as Dean Rance, similar kind of person. But I'm glad he got his goal as he would have been devastated if we drew the game and he missed the penalty."

Dagenham & Redbridge right-back Andrew Eleftheriou on the ball against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Griffiths Photographers

Andrew Eleftheriou scored his first goal for the club in the match.

“If he meant it he should be playing in the Premier League,” McMahon chuckled. “It was a cross but I thought Andy was terrific once again out on that right hand side and I'm delighted for him.

“If you keep putting the ball into the box then you get a bit of luck and we did with that one.”