Dagenham boss McMahon labelled Notts County defeat 'embarrassing'

Published: 8:45 AM February 12, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon labelled the performance at Notts County ‘embarrassing’ as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat despite the hosts going down to 10-men and having a midfielder in goal.

A brace from striker Kyle Wootton and a goal from Ruben Rodrigues sealed the three points against all odds at Meadow Lane.

Striker Paul McCallum hit the post from the spot after goalkeeper Sam Slocombe was sent off and in came 39-year-old midfielder Michael Doyle.

“I can take defeat at Notts County, that’s not the problem, it’s a tough place to go and they’re a very good side but the performance was poor,” McMahon said.

“It was embarrassing for me, for the staff, and for the players to play as poorly as we did and in the manner that we did.

You may also want to watch:

“A lack of quality and urgency. I thought we looked scared against a team that have been building for promotion for 18 months.

“It just shows you how far away we are from being a team challenging at the top end of the table.”

The boss was furious with his side as it is becoming a re-occurring theme and he is urging his squad to start working harder.

“We probably have this conversation once a month, you go back to Eastleigh or Aldershot Town, we see two or three good performances that you can look at and think we’re building here and then we have one of these.

“The inconsistencies are incredible really, it isn’t good enough, and as the manager I take responsibility and there is huge work needed here to move club forward and change the culture.

“Make people work harder and more consistently as if you don’t do that you won’t win games of football consistently.

“We’ve got too many who don’t want to give their all day in and day out to achieve what they can achieve.

“We need to change the mentality and mindset as quick as we can.”

McMahon also admitted he can no longer defender his players and it’s up to them to start producing more.

“Work hard, do your jobs, that’s the first and foremost. That’s not a lot to ask for if I'm being honest.

“I’ve been a football player, I've been a captain, an academy manager, caretaker manager, I've done all the roles and you apply yourself the best you can to that role while you’re in it.

“You work hard, you do your job, and I don’t know if we have enough people doing that at the minute. I’ve got to be honest.

“I can’t defend the indefensible, I've tried to, you help people and it’s not everyone but there is certain players that need to improve quickly.

“As a manager you want people you can rely on week in and week out. I keep saying it and I will always say it. I don’t ask anyone to make miracles, I don’t ask anyone to beat 10 people and score a goal.

“You’re given a job and you work hard to do that job. We need to be better all round.”