Daggers boss McMahon only wants to bring right players in after four depart

Published: 2:30 PM January 11, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon says he only wants to bring the right players in if they dive into the market.

Daggers are due to travel to Gander Green Lane to take on league rivals Sutton United in the FA Trophy on Saturday following a long self-isolation period due to a Covid-19 outbreak among the club’s staff members.

They have seen experienced midfielder Abu Ogogo recalled by Bristol Rovers, while Kai Brown and Bailey Clements have gone back to their parent club Ipswich Town and Jaden Brissett has departed after his short-term contract expired.

“I think we’d like to bring one or two in if we can," McMahon told Daggers TV. "I think we’re probably below that 19 or 20 with injuries and suspensions as well, so if the right people become available then we’d like to bring them in.

“We’re very mindful as well that this isolation period has come at a horrendous time as we were in really good form so we don’t want to rock the boat too much.

You may also want to watch:

“The people that come into the club, if anyone does come in, they have to be the right type of people to fit into the team straight away.”

The boss knows they’ll miss Ogogo, who they named captain when he joined. They will now have to name a new skipper.

“We fought as hard as we could, first and foremost it was a big challenge to get Abs here, he dropped down two levels,” McMahon admitted.

Abu Ogogo will be a big loss after he was recalled by Bristol Rovers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The reason he came really was because of his history with the football club, that helped as he knew the club, and knew the area.

“He came in and had a massive influence, not only on the team, but in the changing room as well.

“I think we made him captain 11 games ago and off the top of my head I think we won six of the 11, drew three and lost two or the other way round.

“He had a huge influence at the club. Bristol have recalled him, we would have loved to have kept him and we’ll watch closely now what happens to him at Bristol and if he gets the game time he needs.

“We’d love to have him back, whether that is in January or at the end of the season when he is out of contract.

“He’s a terrific player and, more importantly, a terrific bloke.”