Dagenham boss McMahon delighted with 'team performance' in Bromley win

Published: 9:58 AM February 19, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM February 19, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon delighted to see his side put in a battling team performance as they sealed a 1-0 win over Bromley.

Daggers ended a four game winless run to move up to 16th in the National League table thanks to a 25th minute strike from Liam Gordon at Victoria Road.

“I thought it was a very good performance, a very together performance, and I thought the team worked very hard for each other,” McMahon admitted.

“I thought we defended as a team really well against a big strong, physical Bromley team, and I've got to be honest I don’t think I've ever played against a team bigger than Bromley.

“Near on every player on the pitch apart from the two wide players were six foot plus so I thought we defended our box well and all set plays.”

Midfielder Charlee Adams came into the starting line-up after a long absence alongside Dean Rance and Matt Robinson.

The boss praised both Adams and Matt Robinson for their impact on the game.

“They took their chances to come in and play well. That’s all you can ask as a manager from those players and they’ve been training well so deserved the opportunity to play.

“Same as Matt Robinson a month ago, he came back into the team, and he’s been outstanding since he has come back in.

“For me Robbo was our best player, in that last 10-15 minutes when you have that anxiousness because you want to win, he was the one of the ball and keeping it for us.

“Likewise Charlee coming in was excellent.”