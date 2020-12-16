Daggers boss: Torquay win can kickstart season

Published: 12:00 PM December 16, 2020

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon believes that his side's win at high-flying Torquay can kickstart their season.

The Daggers beat the National League leaders 1-0 at Plainmoor, despite Mitch Brundle being sent off before half-time.

McMahon described his side's performance as "excellent".

Speaking to Daggers TV, he said: "First half, we played some really good football, created some really good chances.

"Second half, being down to ten men, the work ethic, the togetherness, the belief and the desire to keep the ball out of the goal was exceptional."

Paul McCallum grabbed the only goal of the game with a header in the 14th minute.

McMahon said: "Mac has been terrific, he looks a different person now compared to the start of the season.

"He's got that little bit of swagger about him that he's at the level that he wants to be at."

The win leaves the Daggers in 18th place and the boss said performances like last night's indicate that the team is going in the right direction.

"We feel that we've got some good players in the building and we feel that if we consistently get that on the pitch, playing together for a number of games in a period of time, we'll develop into the team everybody wants us to be at our club.

"I think games like tonight can be a real kickstart for the season and we need to build on it now."

The Daggers next face Ebbsfleet at home in the FA Trophy on Saturday.



