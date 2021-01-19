Dagenham boss McMahon insists Stockport are the best team in the league on paper

Published: 11:00 AM January 19, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon believes opponents Stockport County are easily the best team in the National League on paper going into the clash.

The Daggers will welcome Jim Gannon’s men to Victoria Road this evening (7pm) as they look to put their 3-1 defeat to Sutton United in the FA Trophy behind them as they return to league action for the first-time since Boxing Day.

“They’re probably the best squad in the division when you look at it on paper, if you look at the players they’ve signed and bought in the summer, and January as well before we locked down,” McMahon admitted.

“They’ve bought players from League Two clubs and I'm sure they’ve got the best training ground in the league as they train at Manchester City’s old training ground that I've been to once or twice when I was at Macclesfield last season.

“Hydro-pools, gyms, It’s outstanding to be fair. It’s a Premier League training ground. They’re a good club and a decent team.

You may also want to watch:

“When you look at the league table though we’re six points behind them, we know it will be a tough game, but we want to go and acquit ourselves on Tuesday night and get back to winning ways.”

Alex Reid of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Stockport County striker Alex Reid was on loan at Dagenham briefly last season from Stevenage so they know the threats he will pose among their other star players.

“Reidy played seven games for us when I came in, we signed him in January on loan, great lad and he’s a good goal scorer. Good pace, he’s a poacher, and we’ll have to keep him quiet.

“John Rooney and Richie Bennett up front as well they’ve got good players. The Jennings brothers as well have won promotion. They’ve got a very good team and they’ve signed three or four from Salford City.

“If we want to be a side that wants to be involved in challenging at the top end of the table which we want to do then these are the sort of games we need to do well in.”

Boss McMahon knows he always faces some selection decisions with Joey Jones back available but he was pleased with how Elliott Johnson has slotted in whenever needs be at the back.

Elliott Johnson of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“El can play anywhere across the back line and as either wing-back, he’s an intelligent player, he slots in and he’s probably came into his own in the last six weeks.

“Weymouth away, Torquay United away, Ebbsfleet United at home. I think he’s played well and had another decent game.

“He’s a good player and like I said we’ve got many decent players. We’ve got some coming back now as well with Joey Jones so I've got some decisions to make but we need everyone ready to roll and rock going through this period as we have a lot of games coming up.”