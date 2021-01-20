Dagenham boss McMahon says 15 minute spell proved costly in Stockport defeat

Published: 5:09 PM January 20, 2021

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was pleased with the overall performance other than small spell in the match which proved costly.

Second half strikes from Richie Bennett and Alex Reid inflicted defeat on the Daggers as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Stockport County.

“I think the performance was good for the majority of the game, we had a 15 minute spell after half-time where we shot ourselves in the foot, similar to what we did Saturday,” McMahon said.

“In terms of the overall performance I thought it was a big improvement on Saturday, first-half we were a lot better with the ball and created some good chances, got lots of crosses into the box which is important as well.

“I think that performance definitely gives us something to build on going into the next few games.”

You may also want to watch:

“I just feel with Stockport that they’re further down their development than we are if I'm being brutally honest.

“They’ve recruited most of their players from the Football League and they’ve got some top players, we’re probably slightly off them at this moment in time, but we’ve got 29 games left to develop and make up ground.”

The boss was disappointed in the manner the first goal was conceded but praised the second goal which was scored by former Dagenham loanee Alex Reid.

“Very disappointed, it was a poor goal, got forward play. Something that we talk to our forwards about. If you’ve got a player shooting from midfield like they did with John Rooney.

“It was probably the first time in the match that Rooney had that space, I thought Robbo in particular defended that space so well, and then it’s a rebound but that is something we ask our forwards to do in case the goalkeeper spills one.

“The second goal was a good finish from Reid, we know Reidy we had him last year, and it was a good tricky finish.”

Midfielders Matt Robinson, Mitch Brundle and Sam Deering all came back into the team as well as defender Joey Jones following a spell on the sidelines.

Sam Deering of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I thought he played well, he probably tired near the end, but for the first hour or 70 minutes I thought Robbo was very good.

“He done some excellent stuff with the ball and he was a big part in particular in the first-half when we had some good moves.

“Not only Robbo, but also Sam (Deering) has come back in after a long time out, Mitch Brundle’s first game back from the Torquay United game which was at the beginning of December from his suspension.

“Joey Jones coming back into the team since the Sutton game back in November, so we did have four players that hadn’t played for quite a while, and I think that is just the fact of what is happening now.”

Jones had to come off at half-time due to injury, McMahon admitted: “His hamstring was tight again, so he had to come off, it’s frustrating for Joey in particular and obviously frustrating for us.

“He’s had a long time with what seems to be a nothing injury.”