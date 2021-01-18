Dagenham boss McMahon hoping they've now blown the cobwebs off

Published: 12:00 PM January 18, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is hopeful his side have now blown the cobwebs away following a 3-1 FA Trophy defeat to Sutton United on the back of a two-week isolation period.

Goals from Omar Bugiel, Isaac Olaofe and Will Randall sealed the progress of the U’s into the last 16 of the cup competition at Gander Green Lane.

McMahon’s men were due to take on Stockport County last night (Tuesday) before hosting King’s Lynn Town on Saturday.

“[It was] disappointing to lose, but I’m hoping that has blown a few cobwebs out as we haven’t played since Boxing Day,” McMahon told Daggers TV.

“It’s unusual to not just have one or two players out, but the whole squad at home isolating for two weeks, so hopefully we can move forward now.”

The boss felt his side moved the ball well against Sutton but that they failed to make the most of their possession when they got into the final third.

“Overall, we were rusty, off the pace which to a certain extent is understandable when you have had the lay-off that we had.

“I thought the first-half performance was good. We controlled the game really well, and passed the ball well. We didn’t make enough of the ball in the final third, poor decisions, and some poor quality.

“In the second half, once Sutton scored it was always going to be difficult as they’re a really good counter-attacking team and we huffed and puffed really.”

He added: “I think we were open, we looked at trying to control the game, and especially the way the pitch is and normally in possession when you’re trying to pass it you want your team to be expansive and open to create more space to play into.

“We knew we had to be good with the ball as we knew on the turnover they’d be dangerous. We spoke about it before, and they are a decent team.

“I wanted us to go and express ourselves, which we did, and in large parts of that first half it worked well, without being killer in that final third.

“We probably over-played at times in the final third.”