Dagenham boss McMahon wants his side to be more 'ruthless' in their own box

Published: 11:00 AM February 8, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon pleased with the character shown but knows they must be more ruthless in their own box after a 2-2 draw away to Wrexham.

Dean Rance struck in injury time to earn Dagenham & Redbridge a National League point at Wrexham.

The Victoria Road club looked set to make the long trip back from north Wales empty handed, after falling two goals down in the first hour.

But they scored twice in the last 13 minutes to salvage a share of the spoils to ensure a much happier return journey to Essex.

“It was a great comeback, the character and the togetherness of the team not to give in which we’ve seen recently a lot was good,” McMahon said.

“I thought the goals we conceded again were very poor, we’ve highlighted a number of times that we can’t keep giving teams a head start, as it becomes very difficult to win games of football if you do that.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager says they need to put in full 90 minute performances to turn draws into wins.

“We have got that in us to do that, and I think sometimes it takes us going a goal down to kick start us, but we have to now become a side that wants to compete at the top end of the table which means you have to play for 95 odd minutes not for 50 or 60.

“We’ve got to be better in our box, simple as that, no matter what formation we play, three at back, five at the back, four at the back. We know we’ve got to be more ruthless in our own box and the game of football is about the boxes.

“It’s about how good you are in the oppositions box and how good you are in your own and we’ve got to be far better consistently in our box than we are at the minute.”