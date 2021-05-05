Dagenham boss McMahon sees Will Wright as a future captain
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon believes young defender Will Wright could be a future captain as he took the armband late on in their 3-1 victory over Woking on Bank Holiday Monday.
The 23-year-old has made 28 appearances this season for the Daggers but has really improved and picked up two assists with superb crosses in their latest win in the National League.
Angelo Balanta has been captain for the Daggers as they’ve embarked on the current five game winning streak although when he was subbed off Wright took on the role.
“He’s done it a couple of times, we think he could be a captain, he’s got a really good football brain and he gives out good information as does Angy (Angelo Balanta),” McMahon said.
“I want him to take on a bit more responsibility to help him develop.”
He added: “Two assists for Will, I said it’s probably not the best game he’s had in recent weeks if I'm being honest, but he’s been absolutely terrific.
“I still see him as youngster, I know he’s played quite a few games, but he is now really developing really quickly and we want that to continue as we feel he could be a terrific player.”
