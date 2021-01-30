Match Report
National League
Dagenham & Redbridge F.C
Scott Wilson (20)
Sam Deering (53)
Chesterfield FC
Will Evans (17)
Akwasi Asante (40)
Dagenham have to settle for a draw with 10-men Chesterfield
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge had to settle for a 2-2 draw with 10-men Chesterfield after fighting back twice in the match.
Manager Daryl McMahon made three changes to the side that suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat in mid-week to Easteigh with new signing Mohammed Sagaf starting while Myles Weston and Kenny Clark both returned in place of George Saunders, Elliot Johnson and Angelo Balanta.
The Spireites had the ball in the back of the net in the fourth minute but it was ruled out for a foul thankfully for the hosts.
Tom Whelan was sent off for a high foot on Callum Reynolds to reduce the visitiors to 10-men in just the 10th minute of play.
Daggers had two chances through Paul McCallum and midfielder Dean Rance but it was Chesterfield however that took the lead as Will Evans picked the ball up on the edge of the area and fired a shot into the bottom right-hand corner in the 17th minute.
Two minutes later the hosts levelled the score as McCallum and right wing-back Andrew Eleftheriou linked up well before finding Scott Wilson who tapped the ball home to make it 1-1-1.
Haydn Hollis brought the ball down in the area brilliantly in the 40th minute, he then turned two defenders and put a great ball across the box which found Akwasi Asante on the penalty spot where he slotted the ball home to give Chesterfield a 2-1 lead heading into the break.
Dagenham made two changes at half-time with Liam Gordon and Sam Deering coming on in place of Myles Weston and Mohammed Sagaf.
The latter made his impact known early as he drove a shot which was denied by the post before then picking out the top corner eight minutes after coming on to make it 2-2.
Daggers left-back Liam Gordon then tried his luck but overhit his effort shortly after and it was then striker Paul McCallum who glanced a header past the post.
Midfielder Mitch Brundle fired wide before Bolton Wanderers loanee Gordon found the back of the net but the flag went up for offside.
The hosts striker Scott Wilson and Sam Deering both tried to seal the win in the dying stages but failed to capitalise meaning they had to settle for a draw against 10-men Chesterfield.
Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou (Saunders 85), Clark, Reynolds, Croll, Weston (Gordon 46), Brundle, Rance, Sagaf (Deering 46), Wilson, McCallum.
Unused subs: Robinson and McQueen.
Chesterfield: Pryzbek, Carline, Evans, Hollis, Maguire, Whittle; Gunning, Weston, Whelan, Dinanga (Mandeville 63), Asante.
Unused subs: Yarney, Taylor, Smith, Clarke.