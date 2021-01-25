Daggers director Steve Thompson says National League needs more grant aid

Published: 5:00 PM January 25, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson insists the National League clubs need grant aid in order for them all to survive.

Controversy has surrounded the National League over the past week after it was confirmed that future funding provided to clubs from the DCMS would be made up of loans rather than grants.

The National League South and North has opted to suspend action for a two-week period as it awaits clarity but the top tier will continue for the time being at least.

“The decision of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) not to continue with grant funding has been a severe blow to our league. Instead, they are asking us to mortgage our future by taking out loans.

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Paul McCallum battles for the ball against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Griffiths Photographers





“In late September/early October of last year we were all, and still are, very grateful to the government and DCMS for channelling a three-month grant package of £10million via Camelot.

“This funding hailed at the time as a saviour of the 66 community clubs of the National League which was to allow them to continue playing behind closed doors (BCD) and functioning within their communities.

“However, even with this support it hasn’t been easy. I know first-hand how hard it has been for players, staff and volunteers to function under the very strict protocols imposed on all of us around training and games.

“In addition, the constant breaks in play due to different clubs going into complete isolation at times is hard to manage and that is on top of the individual players and staff who have been required to self-isolate due to NHS Track & Trace regulations. I am sure many of you will empathise with this.

“There were also the huge logistical problems that clubs faced trying to keep engaged with their supporters throughout the campaign to date, not least with the logistical problems we all faced trying to set up our own streaming services from scratch in just a matter of weeks.

“Despite all of these challenges, all of the clubs in the league’s three divisions have stoically stepped up to the plate and, in the true traditions of non-league football, just got on with it. We should all feel extremely proud.

“However, all the good intentions of the government, DCMS, Camelot, the Vanarama National League and their players, staff, volunteers and supporters, and not forgetting the initial £10million, now look to have been wasted just as that 'light at the end of the tunnel' that I mentioned earlier is in sight.

Dagenham & Redbridge attacking midfielder Angelo Balanta on the ball against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Griffiths Photographers

“Whilst no one ever thought we would be in January still faced with having to play BCD, this matter was considered by the authorities back in October/November and when the final details of the package were concluded at a meeting between the DCMS, Football Association and the National League in November, it was clearly the expectation that, in the event that supporters were still not allowed back come January, the support package of grants would be continued.

“It is inconceivable to consider that senior government figures and indeed government ministers felt that whilst grants were the only way that the 66 community clubs were going to be able to start the season, but that if the situation were to continue then they would be able just to borrow money to conclude their season. It is just not rational!

“The fact is that our clubs and our league are just not big enough to take on a multi-million-pound loan to enable them to carry on playing.

“Already most clubs are still relying on financial support from their members and directors and to add to this burden is just impossible.

“Perversely it has been calculated that if our league is stopped and clubs place all their players and staff on furlough, the furlough payments will exceed the grant funding requested. How can that be economically sane? I know it is a crazy world but that is the economics of Alice in Wonderland.”