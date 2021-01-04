Dagenham goalkeeper Justham says defensive competition is healthy

Published: 12:00 PM January 4, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham insists they now have healthy competition among the squad, especially at the heart of defence.

Daggers have not played since Boxing Day. Clashes against Bromley and Dover Athletic were postponed due to the Covid-19 precautions.

They could return with a long away trip to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

“We've got a great relationship back there in defence and I think it's only going to get better with Callum Reynolds returning to full fitness, as well as Kenny Clark and Luke Croll performing brilliantly as well," Justham said.

“We've also got players like Joey Jones, who’s making his way back, and Will Wright, who's ready to slot in at a moment's notice and is chomping at the bit to get out there.

“There's healthy competition back there, and if you're not performing, you'll be out of the team - it's a simple as that -because there is that quality ready to come in.

“Our standard is that we expect to keep a clean sheet, and if we don't then someone's not doing their job properly, whether that's me or the defenders in front of me.

“We take pride in picking up clean sheets as a team, because that’s the way we play, everybody does the job defensively. We know that if we keep a clean sheet, we have the quality in the team to win matches.

“We've got to have that same attitude on Saturday.”

The long-serving shot-stopper knows they must stamp out individual errors to start climbing up the National League table.

“Earlier on in the season, the individual errors were really costing us, myself included. They were really hampering us at bad times in matches. The key is to accept that mistakes will happen in matches, I just think that the way we are reacting to those is a lot better.

“Now we accept that the mistake has happened and rally together. I’m not saying that wasn't happening at the start, but there does seem to be a different atmosphere around the place now which is a good thing and everybody's fighting.

“If someone makes an error, we get around them and help them, because everybody will make a mistake at one point during this season. It's just trying to minimise them which is the key and I think we've done that in recent weeks.”