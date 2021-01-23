Dagenham fight back to seal win over King's Lynn

Published: 5:20 PM January 23, 2021

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge show fighting spirit to claw their way back and seal a much-needed 3-2 victory over King’s Lynn Town thanks to a late strike from Mitch Brundle.

Goals from Callum Reynolds, Andrew Eleftheriou and midfielder Brundle cemented the three points for Daryl McMahon’s men despite the Linnetts taking an early 2-0 lead at Victoria Road.

Boss McMahon made three changes for the contest with Elliott Johnson, Dean Rance and George Saunders coming in to replace Liam Gordon, Joey Jones and Matt Robinson.

The early pressure and possession all came through the hosts with youngster George Saunders racing down the right flank trying to create something.

Saunders, Sam Deering and Elliott Johnson all had wasted chances in the early stages of the contest.

In the 31st minute against the run of play the visitors opened the scoring as striker Michael Gash passed the ball into the path of Kiwomya who picked out the bottom corner of the net.

The goalscorer had to come off shortly after through injury and was replace by Sonny Carey who got involved right away as he raced in to latch onto a ball from Adam Marriott, but couldn't get enough on it.

On the stroke of the half-time whistle Gash bundled the home to give King's Lynn a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Dagenham came out desperately searching for a way back into the match and created a number of chances perhaps the best coming in the 66th minute when striker Paul McCallum smashed an effort off the crossbar.

Six minutes later the hosts finally found a way through as defender Callum Reynolds headed home to give them a life line.

Right-back Andrew Eleftheriou then put a cross into the box which ended up going in the net and levelling the score at 2-2 in the 78th minute of play.

Dagenham were then awarded a penalty in the 90th minute and up stepped midfielder Mitch Brundle but he had his effort denied from the spot.

Brundle did however head the ball home for the winner in the 93rd minute to seal the three points.

Dagenham: Justham, Eleftheriou, Reynolds, Croll, Johnson (Gordon 62), Brundle, Rance, Saunders (McQueen 85), Deering, Balanta, McCallum (Wilson 70).

Unused subs: Strizovic, Robinson.

King's Lynn Town: Mair, Jones, Callan-McFadden, Smith, Barrows Richards, Jarvis, King (Denton 61), Kiwoyma (Carey 35), Marriott (Mitchell 72), Gash.

Unused subs: Gyasi, Southwell.



