Daggers manager McMahon: Squad competition important in busy fixture list

Published: 8:00 AM March 17, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon says squad competition is going to be huge as they now face a mammoth fixture list until the end of the season.

Daggers are expecting to make the trip away to Altrincham on Saturday on the back of another Covid-19 investigation at the club which saw their away trip to Stockport County last weekend postponed.

They were also due to host Weymouth at home last night (Tuesday) if the players and management team were allowed to come out of self-isolation.

“It’s absolutely huge, I think we’ve got people in good form, and it was always worries me when people are in good form as there are still people chasing and hunting them down.

“We’re going to have injuries and people out of form as we’ve got Saturday then Tuesday matches for the next six weeks.

“We’re going to have to rotate the squad in the coming weeks.”

Daggers also announced the signing of versatile Mauro Vilhete from Isthmian Premier League side Wingate & Finchley late last week to give them even more options.

Mauro Vilhete has signed from Wingate & Finchley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McMahon said: “He’s trained with us for the last week. Obviously I've known Mauro for quite some time from his time at Boreham Wood and Barnet, and he’s a very experienced player that is hungry to get back to this level.

“He can play in a number of positions, he can play wing-back, full-back, midfield, forward. He’s a good guy and a hard worker and we look forward to having him with us.”

The boss is focused on building on their recent fortunes.

“We only maintain that by performing and doing the basics well, believing in what we do and sticking to our game plan, which we have done in the last six or seven games.

“We’ll be missing one or two that have picked up knocks. As someone else comes out it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and they’ve got to take their chance.”