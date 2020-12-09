Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth

Published: 3:00 PM December 9, 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was pleased to pick up much-needed win as they sealed 3-2 victory over Weymouth.

A brace from midfielder Mitch Brundle and a goal from striker Paul McCallum sealed three points for Daryl McMahon’s men at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

The boss does however want his side to build on this result and become more ruthless if they want to start climbing up the National League table.

“We needed to get a win, but we probably made it harder than we should have, and obviously going into half-time 2-1 up I thought we were well in control and played some good football,” McMahon told Daggers TV.

“The second goal in particular I thought was a fantastic goal, a good team move, and a great cross from Will Wright and a good finish from Macca.

“We controlled the majority of the second-half, but if I'm being honest that last 10 minutes, we got a little bit too sloppy and it was too comfortable.

“Those are little things as a group we need to tighten up and iron out, if we’re going to be a serious team in this division.

“We got the three points, but we need to be more ruthless, especially in that last 10 minutes as the goal we gave away was a poor goal.”

Weymouth started quickly as Josh McQuoid found the back of the net as he tapped the ball into the back of the net in the 15th minute following a mistake from Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

“They started quickly, they had a bad defeat at home on Saturday, so we always knew the first 10-15 minutes they were going to come out hard.

“We dealt with most of it pretty well, Elliot didn’t have a lot to do, and it was an error from El on the cross but the reaction to that was one of quality and composure from us.”

He added: “I say it all the time, they’re a good bunch of lads, and we’re hopefully moulding into a good team and that was a step forward.”

McMahon was extremely keen to praise Mitch Brundle for his performance as well as Dean Rance.

“I think that’s four goals now this season for Mitch, I think he gets into the box well, and we’ve now released him a little bit and with Rancey coming into the team it means he can go a bit higher.

“That is Mitch’s skill-set, he’s very good at getting into the box, and he’s a willing worker and a massive goal threat.”