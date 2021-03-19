Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Charlee Adams departs

Published: 7:51 AM March 19, 2021

Charlee Adams of Dagenham and Redbridge FC during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 19th December 2020 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have cancelled the contract of midfielder Charlee Adams – despite featuring regularly in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Daggers this campaign since joining the club in October on a non-contract basis.

He linked up with the Daggers for a second spell following his release from Barnet – the player signed on a non-contract basis having previously appeared 21 times for the Victoria Road club during the 2017/18 season.

Daryl McMahon said: "I'd like to thank Charlee for his service to the club and for consistently giving 100% to the cause. I wish him the very best of luck for the future."

Adams will now be looking for a new club to finish the campaign with although options are limited with nothing below the National League being played in current circumstances.

In other news, Dagenham have re-arranged their trip away to Stockport County that was postponed due to a Covid-19 investigation for Tuesday, May 11.