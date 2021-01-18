Daggers blog: Improvement needed for Stockport test

Published: 9:00 AM January 18, 2021

Well, after what felt like an age out of action, the Daggers returned to the pitch at Gander Green Lane for the FA Trophy fourth round tie against Sutton.

Despite a promising start, Elliot Justham had to save his side on a few occasions in the first half - keeping the scores level at the break.

They were without a few first-team players due to continued isolation or recovery - both reasons saw the Daggers unable to name a full bench.

And although they went into the break level, the defensive effort wasn’t good enough to prevent an opener as the U’s mounted pressure after the restart with Omar Bugiel finding the net from outside the box, with many claiming it was just too easy – including myself.

It wasn’t long before that lead was doubled and a late Dagenham goal, with the help of the Sutton keeper, came too late – searching for the equaliser the Daggers conceded another.

Daggers were without Abu Ogogo, after his expected departure to Bristol Rovers was confirmed on Wednesday. I wrote in the aftermath of the news, of how his departure leaves a huge void - especially in that box-to-box midfield role. That absence was felt on Saturday, a lack of real aggression and order in the middle of the park – the Daggers also too slow on the ball.

But also, in Abu’s role as captain, the leadership abilities he possesses are evident in that Daryl McMahon appointed him captain immediately.

Callum Reynolds took the armband on Saturday, but the news of who is to be permanent captain remains unknown.

On the former issue, it was Charlee Adams who took up Ogogo’s position on the team-sheet in midfield. Although myself and others had coined the idea of Joey Jones fulfilling that role - his abilities to drive forward and also tackle are well matching those of Abu. The man in that position was Adams, though, and he didn’t exactly cover himself in glory.

With the first 90 minutes of action of 2021 in the tank, McMahon’s men now turn their attention back to the league.

Daryl claimed his side were ‘rusty’, but they will have to improve for Tuesday as their opponents, Jim Gannon’s Stockport, are fresh from back-to-back cup contests - the first saw them narrowly defeated by West Ham in the FA Cup.

The second was another defeat against Notts County on Saturday, so will the Hatters be match sharp or fatigued? We’ll see how that plays out and affects them under the lights at Victoria Road - the Daggers though, with one aim, determined to continue their climb up the table.

It will be a fantastic three points if they can pull it off, with many tipping County to return to the Football League, most recently Paul Scholes on BT Sport.

The Daggers manager himself also stated in his post-match interview that he believes Gannon has ‘the best squad in the division’.

But then again, the Irishman made it clear his side ‘want to get back to winning ways’, and as I believe, we want to be challenging at the top – therefore, we should be getting something out of games like this. That’s if we are to match the ambition.

Having not played for three weeks, though, the fixtures are coming back thick and fast as King’s Lynn await McMahon’s men next Saturday - three games in seven days!

The Linnets’ recent league form, not a thing to be admired, but it’ll be a tough game nonetheless (perhaps not as demanding as the County fixture).

The visitors will be making the return to East London after their FA Trophy defeat on penalties at Hornchurch on Saturday - they will be hoping for a rather different performance and opposite result this time out - against the Daggers.

In all honesty, I’d settle for three points over the course of this week, though I’d be expecting at least four and saying it’s respectable. It’s a tough ask to defeat Stockport and take all three points on Tuesday, but I can draw some parallels from the run-up to this game and the Torquay fixture.

An expected defeat; the fans wanting a reaction and the team to bounce back. But, then of course, we are without some key players as McMahon alluded to also – in Weston and of course Abu Ogogo. Although there is hope for a Joey Jones return against the Hatters.

So, a tough start to the week, but let’s hope we can take some points from it by the time I next write on here and improve our league position further.

Until then, stay safe and Come On You Daggers!