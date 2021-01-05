Daggers have postponed fixture against Solihull Moors

Published: 6:18 PM January 5, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge have been forced to postpone their upcoming away fixture against Solihull Moors on Saturday (January, 9) due to Covid-19 precautions.

Although no players have tested positive, a number of staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, which has necessitated a period of isolation for the entire squad and staff.

The club statement said: "We would like to wish a speedy recovery to those affected, and we hope to be back soon."

New dates for the Bromley, Dover Athletic and Solihull Moors fixtures will all be re-arranged in due course.

They will hopefully return to action for an away match in the FA Trophy when they take on National League rivals Sutton United on Saturday, January 16 before then welcoming Stockport County to Victoria Road in the league on the Tuesday evening.