Daggers shock table-topping Torquay

Published: 9:44 PM December 15, 2020

Paul McCallum of Dagenham & Redbridge was on target at Torquay - Credit: Gavin Ellis

Paul McCallum's first-half goal earned Dagenham & Redbridge a shock win at National League leaders Torquay on Tuesday.

Having seen his side lose 1-0 at home to Altrincham on Saturday, Daryl McMahon brought Andy Eleftheriou into the starting line-up, as McCallum returned serving from a one-game suspension.

And McCallum headed over from Darren McQueen's cross after just four minutes as the visitors made a bright start at a wet Plainmoor.

Torquay rallied and had a couple of looks at goal before captain Kyle Cameron sent a header against the crossbar on 13 minutes.

But Daggers got their noses in front moments later as McCallum popped up again to head past Gulls keeper Shaun MacDonald.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors had a huge let-off on 18 minutes as Danny Wright spurned a great chance at the far post, but Luke Croll headed wide when a free-kick was flicked on just before the half-hour mark at the other end.

McCallum stabbed wide from a McQueen free-kick soon after, then headed over from Eleftheriou's cross after a good run by Myles Weston.

And Daggers were inches away from doubling their advantage on 35 minutes as McCallum fired against a post, before being reduced to 10 men when Mitch Brundle was given his marching orders four minutes before the break.

Weston fired a free-kick into the hands of MacDonald shortly before half-time, as Daggers returned to their dressing room with their one-goal lead intact.

And they had Elliott Justham to thank for a save which denied Billy Waters three minutes after the restart before the hosts put another chance wide of the post on 51 minutes.

Nemane fired into the hands of Justham on the hour with Wright's header also kept out by the Daggers custodian, who thwarted the same player again on 71 minutes.

Andrews sent the ball wide as the hosts continued to search for an equaliser and they were inches away from getting it on 82 minutes as Cameron headed against an upright from close range.

Charlee Adams scrambled away a Torquay header as the clock continued to tick down, with Whitfield firing just wide to set Daggers nerves jangling as five minutes of injury time began.

Waters then headed wide at the Gulls kept the pressure on, with Will Wright and Eleftheriou producing some heroic defending to keep Daggers ahead and secure three vital points ahead of their FA Trophy tie at the weekend.

Dagenham: Justham, Eleftheriou, Clark, Rance, Johnson (Wright 74), Croll, Ogogo, Brundle, McQueen (Adams 58), McCallum (Wilson 83), Weston.

Unused subs: Balanta, Strizovic.