Daggers re-sign Liam Gordon on loan

Published: 4:52 PM December 17, 2020

Liam Gordon, who played 54 times for the Daggers in his first stint, has re-signed for the club on loan from Bolton. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham and Redbridge have re-signed defender Liam Gordon on a one-month loan from League Two side Bolton.

The full-back, 21, left the Daggers in the summer having made 54 appearances for the club and cemented himself as a first-team regular.

He also scored three times, including a brace in a 4-4 draw with Boreham Wood in January 2019.

The Guyana international has made 15 appearances for Bolton so far this season but has not started a game for the past month.

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon said he was sure the fans would be delighted to see Gordon return to the club.

He added: “It’s great to have Liam back with us. We fought hard to keep him and kept in touch while he was at Bolton.

“He is wholehearted, hungry, and will improve our squad on and off the pitch."