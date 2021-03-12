News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham sign midfielder Mauro Vilhete from Wingate & Finchley

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:04 PM March 12, 2021   
Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley scores the first goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Wingate

Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley scores the first goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of midfielder Mauro Vilhete from Isthmian Premier League side Wingate & Finchley.

The Portuguese midfielder is a product of the Barnet academy system, becoming Barnet's youngest ever Football League player back in 2010, when he appeared against Grimsby Town aged 16. 

Vilhete has had three loan spells at fellow National League side Boreham Wood in his career, netting eight times for the Wood, and has also enjoyed spells at Hendon, Wingate & Finchley and Hampton & Richmond Borough. 

Speaking on the signing of the versatile midfielder, Daryl McMahon said: "We are delighted to welcome Mauro to the club. He's trained with us for the past week, and obviously, I've known about him for a long time due to his spells at Barnet and Boreham Wood. He's a very experienced player and he's hungry to get back to this level after the first half of the season. 

Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Fi

Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Mauro can play a number of positions, whether it's wing-back, in midfield, or centre forward - we feel there are a few slots he can fill. He's a hard worker and a good guy so we're looking forward to having him with us." 

You may also want to watch:

Mauro will wear the number 22 shirt for the Daggers and is available for selection tomorrow, as we visit Stockport County. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire rips through flat above Dagenham takeaway shop
  2. 2 Latest plans for Barking estate redevelopment unveiled
  3. 3 Homeless group: Borough's rough sleeper numbers exceed official figures
  1. 4 Profoundly deaf teenager tops class in accountancy exam
  2. 5 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
  3. 6 Sir Keir Starmer visits school in Dagenham
  4. 7 Barking and Dagenham campaigners win benefit assessment change
  5. 8 Dagenham full of confidence ahead of tough trip to Stockport County
  6. 9 Huge drop in number of people testing positive for Covid in borough
  7. 10 Nightclub stab victim's mum pleads for justice one year on from murder
Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A phone mast alight in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham.

London Fire Brigade

Calls to remove Dagenham 5G mast after blaze

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering the summer economic update

New freeport in Dagenham gets the green light from the chancellor

Tom Ambrose

person
Taofiq Laguda police mugshot

Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car

Tom Ambrose

person
covid-19 tributes collage

Coronavirus | Your Posts

One Year of Covid: Your tributes to those from east London who have died

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus