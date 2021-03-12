Dagenham sign midfielder Mauro Vilhete from Wingate & Finchley

Published: 2:04 PM March 12, 2021

Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley scores the first goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of midfielder Mauro Vilhete from Isthmian Premier League side Wingate & Finchley.

The Portuguese midfielder is a product of the Barnet academy system, becoming Barnet's youngest ever Football League player back in 2010, when he appeared against Grimsby Town aged 16.

Vilhete has had three loan spells at fellow National League side Boreham Wood in his career, netting eight times for the Wood, and has also enjoyed spells at Hendon, Wingate & Finchley and Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Speaking on the signing of the versatile midfielder, Daryl McMahon said: "We are delighted to welcome Mauro to the club. He's trained with us for the past week, and obviously, I've known about him for a long time due to his spells at Barnet and Boreham Wood. He's a very experienced player and he's hungry to get back to this level after the first half of the season.

Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Mauro can play a number of positions, whether it's wing-back, in midfield, or centre forward - we feel there are a few slots he can fill. He's a hard worker and a good guy so we're looking forward to having him with us."

Mauro will wear the number 22 shirt for the Daggers and is available for selection tomorrow, as we visit Stockport County.