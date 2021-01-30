Dagenham sign midfielder Mohammed Sagaf to help turn fortunes around

Published: 2:19 PM January 30, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of midfielder Mohammed Sagaf to bolster the squad.

The 23-year-old, who played for Barking, before playing for Braintree Town and Carlisle United has now linked up with Daryl McMahon's squad to help them turn their fortunes around this season.

“I am happy to be back playing full time, especially because a lot of people have been struggling to play full time during the pandemic,” said Sagaf, who has been out of the pro game since departing League Two Carlisle United at the end of last season.

“Obviously, I am grateful to the gaffer for the opportunity to sign, to get the opportunity to show my ability again and show what I can do.

“I am looking forward to playing for Dagenham.”

Having begun his senior career with North Greenford United, followed by a short spell in Italy, Sagaf signed with Leatherhead in 2016, making 25 appearances and scoring four goals.

The following campaign, he made the move to Waltham Forest and was equally as successful, scoring eight goals from only 18 games.

His impressive form earned him a move to Ipswich Town in 2018, then of the Championship, where the young midfielder would link up with their under-23 team.

However, after not making a senior appearance for the Tractor Boys, followed by a short spell with Barking, Sagaf joined up with Braintree Town during the 2018/19 National League season.

Despite the Iron finishing in the relegation zone, Sagaf still managed to impress with a number of fine performances, notably against the Daggers at Cressing Road, where his late goal secured a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Ultimately, having impressed during his one season with Braintree, Mohammed was picked up by League Two club Carlisle United, handing the young midfielder his first professional contract.

But after 17 appearances and a solo goal against Swindon Town, he was released by the Cumbrians at the end of the 2019/20 season.

“I know how this level is, so I am happy to be back but at the same time, it is not easy,” he said.

“However, I have been here and done it before so I am pretty sure I can do it again.”

Eager to make a strong first impression on his new manager, his new teammates and his new supporters, Mo has wasted no time in getting down to business, coming away impressed from his first training sessions as a Dagger.

“It has been good and intense so far,” the 23-year-old added.

“We play quick and try play a lot with the ball and so far, from what I have seen in training, it has been pretty good. Everyone is laughing and we are all as a unit so that’s what I like the most.

“I already know Andy (Eleftheriou) and Liam (Gordon) but since I have been at Dagenham, everyone has been good towards me and welcoming. They speak to me a lot and from what I can see of the group, as a team, it is a good setup.”

Dagenham supporters might not have to wait too long to see Mohammed make his debut for the club, with Chesterfield visiting the Chigwell Construction Stadium this weekend before the Daggers travel to Wales to face Wrexham the following Saturday.

“I am really excited,” said Sagaf when asked about the prospect of making his debut at the weekend for his new club.

“Even if I don’t start, it is just good to be back among the boys and to get to know them even better.

“Hopefully, we can pick up the win as it is a big game, and it would set us up to go a bit further up the table.

And when asked what he could add to an already strong group, Mo highlighted how he preferred to do his talking on the pitch.

“I feel it is better to show it than me saying it, but I know I can score a few goals,” he boasted.

“At the end of the day though, I am more of a team player than anything else.”