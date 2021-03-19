News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham sign midfielder Saidou Khan on loan from Maidstone United

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:43 PM March 19, 2021   
Saidou Khan of Maidstone scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Maid

Saidou Khan of Maidstone scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of midfielder Saidou Khan on loan from Maidstone United. 

Khan joins the Daggers on loan from Maidstone United and will wear the number 23 shirt. 

The 25-year-old has previously had spells with a string of lower league clubs, before joining Kent-based Maidstone in the summer of 2019. 

Speaking on the signing this morning, Daryl McMahon said: "We're delighted to welcome Saidou to the club. He got rave reviews playing last year in the Conference South and we've managed to get him in.

"He'll bring us some energy, power and hunger."

Gambian born Khan caught the eye of many Football League clubs when he scored an outstanding goal for Maidstone United as they faced Blackpool in the FA Cup in December 2019. 

Khan is available for the Daggers trip to Altrincham tomorrow (Saturday) and could go straight into the squad with Charlee Adams departing along with an ever-growing injury list.

The likes of Harry Phipps, Sam Deering, Matt Robinson, Mitch Brundle, Andy Eleftheriou, George Saunders, and Tom Smith are all reportedly injured while three others are currently isolating due to the recent Covid-19 investigation.

Winger James Dobson also returned to the club from his loan spell at Ebbsfleet United.

