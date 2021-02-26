Dagenham sign midfielder Tom Smith on loan from Bath City

Published: 5:21 PM February 26, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon looks on from the touchline

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon has bolstered his squad with the loan signing of midfielder Tom Smith until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joins from National League South side, Bath City, who’s season has been declared null and void.

A product of the Swindon Town academy, Smith made 10 appearances for the Robins in League One, before joining the Somerset based side on loan on three separate occasions.

Following his release from Swindon in the summer of 2018, the midfielder joined Cheltenham but was again loaned to the Romans, where he stayed until the end of the season before signing permanently at Twerton Park.

He enjoyed a remarkably successful 2019/20 season, scoring 17 goals, including a number of stunning long-range strikes, and was named the National League South player of the year.

Smith has made well over 100 appearances for Bath, but now makes the step up into the Vanarama National League for the remainder of the campaign.

The midfielder will wear the number 19 shirt whilst with the Daggers and is available for tomorrow afternoon’s match against Yeovil Town at Huish Park.

Bath City manager Jerry Gill said: “I am delighted Tom has been given an opportunity to go and play football at National League level for the remainder of the season with Dagenham & Redbridge.

"It’s very important we allow our players to progress and be challenged with their football if the circumstances are right. I feel under Daryl he will learn and be coached well which can only improve Tom’s all-round game.

"I would like to thank John Still, Steve Thompson and Daryl McMahon for their professional cooperation with this deal.

"All of us at Bath City FC would like to wish Tom all the best in his upcoming matches. I personally will be attending his games to ensure I continue to observe and support Tom’s development.”