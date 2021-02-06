Daggers snatch injury-time draw at Wrexham

Published: 5:05 PM February 6, 2021

Dean Rance struck in injury time to earn Dagenham & Redbridge a National League point at Wrexham.

The Victoria Road club looked set to make the long trip back from north Wales empty handed, after falling two goals down in the first hour.

But they scored twice in the last 13 minutes to salvage a share of the spoils to ensure a much happier return journey to Essex.

Elliot Justham tipped an effort from Jay Harris over his crossbar with only two minutes played, then held onto a header from Kwame Thomas moments later.

The Daggers stopper had to be alert to deny Reece Hall-Johnson on six minutes as the hosts began well, before Sam Deering had a shot blocked at the other end and Matt Robinson fired into the side netting.

Fiacre Kelleher was off-target at the far post from a Wrexham corner on 10 minutes before Deering made space for himself on the edge of the box and fired over.

Darren McQueen then tested Christian Dibble with a powerful drive from the edge of the box on 14 minutes, but Justham did well to hold a fierce strike from Luke Young five minutes later.

Daggers were denied by an offside flag when Scott Wilson’s shot was turned into the net by McQueen on 21 minutes and they fell behind on the half-hour mark as Jamie Reckord netted for Wrexham.

Justham denied Dior Angus a second goal with a superb save five minutes before the break and kept out Thomas four minutes after the restart with another excellent stop.

Deering sent a free-kick wide of the mark on 53 minutes then saw another attempt fly narrowly wide soon after as the visitors pushed to level.

But Wrexham doubled their lead just before the hour mark through Hall-Johnson to leave Daryl McMahon’s men with a mountain to climb.

Substitute Paul McCallum headed wide after a good cross from Andrew Eleftheriou on 63 minutes, but Robinson halved the deficit with 13 minutes remaining to give the visitors hope.

McCallum headed into the hands of Dibble moments later but Daggers had a let-off when Eleftheriou scrambled the ball away after Justham had got down to block a cross late on.

And they got back on terms in stoppage time as Rance found the net in a dramatic finale.

Dagenham: Justham, Eleftheriou, Clark, Croll, Johnson (Reynolds 69), Saunders (Weston 46), Rance, Robinson, Deering, Wilson (McCallum 46), McQueen.