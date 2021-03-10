Dagenham striker McCallum wants to continue finding the net regularly

Published: 2:00 PM March 10, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Paul McCallum wants to continue scoring goals freely after netting three in the last three matches as they improve their fortunes.

The 27-year-old grabbed a quickfire brace in the first-half to help the Daggers seal a 2-1 victory over Maidenhead United on Tuesday evening.

The former Leyton Orient and Solihull Moors striker has now taken his tally up to seven goals for the season but wants plenty more this campaign.

“Obviously I haven’t been scoring as many as I want to at the moment, so I think I needed to get a couple, and luckily I was in the right place at the right time to put them away.

“I’m delighted and hopefully I can carry on that and keep scoring.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “At the beginning of the season we weren’t really creating a lot of chances, but the last five or six games we’ve created a lot, and as a striker if you’re creating chances you’ve got to start scoring and in the past three games I'm 3 in 3.”

Although the target man admitted the most important thing was picking up three points and being rewarded for their recent form.

“Buzzing, I think the three points is what was important, we’ve been performing well recently and we haven’t been getting rewarded,” McCallum said.

“The three points were massive especially after the come back and point we got against Boreham Wood.

“The last five games I think we’ve been playing really well and I think it’s clicked now, but we haven’t been getting the results. The three points away to Solihull Moors, to come back and earn a point against Boreham Wood, and now this win was big and hopefully we can carry on now.”

McCallum and Angelo Balanta are starting to create a formidable partnership up front with five goals between them in the last three games.

“Ang is just a really good player, he’s just really slow,” he laughed. “He is a very good player and doesn’t stop talking to you the whole way through the game.

“I think it’s two completely different styles of play, I’m the target man, and he’ll go get the ball so I think it’s working really well.”