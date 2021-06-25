Dagenham & Redbridge tie down captain Angelo Balanta long-term

Published: 10:41 AM June 25, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that Angelo Balanta has signed a new contract, in a deal that keeps him at the club until 2024, while they have also named him captain ahead of the new season.

The 30-year-old forward made the switch to the Daggers in 2018 from Boreham Wood and has been a crucial part of the side ever since, scoring 26 goals since his arrival.

Balanta started his career at Queens Park Rangers where he made 25 appearances in the Championship in between loan spells at Wycombe, MK Dons and Yeovil Town.

Speaking of the re-signing of the Daggers No.10, Daryl McMahon said: "I'm delighted that Ang' has committed himself to the club again - obviously he still had a year left on his current deal, but we felt, similarly to Elliot Justham, that he's a player who is an enormous part of our plans.

"I've said all year, for me Angelo is the best no. 10 in the division. He's taken on the captaincy as well which he'll continue with going forward.

"His performances are always outstanding for us; he's coming off the back of his best goal-scoring season, and he and I both feel he can produce even better numbers going forward for the Daggers."