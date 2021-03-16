Dagenham endure late heartbreak as they draw with strugglers Weymouth

Published: 9:39 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 9:40 PM March 16, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge endured late heartbreak as they were held to a 1-1 draw with strugglers Weymouth.

A 43rd minute stunner from loanee Liam Gordon looked set to seal the three points for Daryl McMahon's men at Victoria Road but Jake McCarthy levelled the score in the 92nd minute to result in a share of the points.

The hosts started brightly with both Charlee Adams and Myles Weston putting dangerous crosses into the box after surging forward to test the Weymouth defence.

In the fourth minute striker Scott Wilson this time played a great ball across the six-yard box which was put behind for a corner.

Defender Will Wright then got on the end of the set-piece but his effort went over the crossbar before shortly after Weston made another good run and almost found Angelo Balanta in the box.

Former Ebbsfleet United man Weston continued to be the danger man as he cut in and found a shooting lane but fired wide of the target.

Recent signing Mohammed Sagaf then found Balanta who played in Wilson but the striker’s effort from close range was denied by goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

In the 28th minute of play the visitors had a good chance as loanee Andy Dallas fired over the bar from the edge of the box.

Former Daggers winger Joan Luque then had a go this time for Weymouth but his effort was comfortably saved by shot-stopper Elliott Justham.

Cambridge United striker Dallas then flashed a shot towards goal for Weymouth but it failed to trouble Justham as it flies into the side netting.

Luque found the head of Dallas inside the box in the 38th minute but the latter can't get over his header and it's easily saved.

Up the other end, Will Wright stung the palms of Ethan Ross in the Weymouth net as both sides pushed to take the lead.

Left wing-back Liam Gordon picked the ball up at the halfway line and went on a winding run before cutting onto his right and curling the ball into the top corner to give Dagenham a 1-0 lead with two minutes left in the first-half.

Early in the second-half Dagenham looked keen to build on their opening goal as midfielder Sagaf played a couple of one-twos before firing too high from the edge of the box.

Balanta struck a shot from the edge of the box but Ross made a good save to his left to deny him in the 60th minute as they continued to push on as they looked to double their advantage.

Former Barking and Carlisle United midfielder Sagaf then tried his luck on two occasions but failed to find the target.

Weymouth then had a half chance in the 78th minute as substitute Ben Thomson found himself in a good position down the left-hand side but his cross couldn't find a Weymouth shirt.

Four minutes later Terrars forward Pierre Xavier Fonkeu battled his way through a couple challenges but Will Wright done well to block his eventual shot.

Striker Adrian Clifton came off the bench in the 78th minute replacing Scott Wilson for his first appearance since October, 13 when they lost 2-0 to Woking.

The front-man almost made an instant impact as he fired over the crossbar with his first touch just one minute later.

Weymouth found an equaliser in the 92nd minute as Jake McCarthy scored a screamer to deny Dagenham three points.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Weston, Wright, Clark, Johnson, Gordon, Adams, Rance, Sagaf (Vilhete 88), Balanta, Wilson (Clifton 78).

Unused subs: Strizovic, Reynolds, McQueen.

Weymouth: Ross, Camp, McCarthy, McQuoid, Robinson, Dallas, Mensah, Revan, Harfield, Luque (Thomson 46), Fonkeu.

Unused subs: Benfield, Leslie-Smith, Murray, Wakefield.