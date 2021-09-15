News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Will Wright improving at a 'rapid rate' says Daggers boss McMahon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM September 15, 2021   
Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his tea

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Will Wright is developing at a ‘rapid rate’ insists Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon after his impressive start to the new season. 

The 24-year-old has netted three times and picked up a further three assists from centre-back in the opening six fixtures of the National League. 

Dagenham sit top of the table and Wright has captained the side in most of those games since Angelo Balanta went off injured on the opening day of the season. 

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National Lea

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wright netted a brace in their latest 4-2 victory over Weymouth to help guide the Daggers to victory after trailing 2-1 at half-time. 

“Will is very good on the ball, we know that, he’s a danger from set-pieces. The first goal was a terrific finish as it was falling to him you just hoped that he kept him down as he can strike through the ball really well,” McMahon said. 

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his te

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He’s one that is developing at a rapid rate and has been for the last six to eight months. He’s still got work to do, but he was outstanding.” 

