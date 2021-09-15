Will Wright improving at a 'rapid rate' says Daggers boss McMahon
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Will Wright is developing at a ‘rapid rate’ insists Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon after his impressive start to the new season.
The 24-year-old has netted three times and picked up a further three assists from centre-back in the opening six fixtures of the National League.
Dagenham sit top of the table and Wright has captained the side in most of those games since Angelo Balanta went off injured on the opening day of the season.
Wright netted a brace in their latest 4-2 victory over Weymouth to help guide the Daggers to victory after trailing 2-1 at half-time.
“Will is very good on the ball, we know that, he’s a danger from set-pieces. The first goal was a terrific finish as it was falling to him you just hoped that he kept him down as he can strike through the ball really well,” McMahon said.
You may also want to watch:
“He’s one that is developing at a rapid rate and has been for the last six to eight months. He’s still got work to do, but he was outstanding.”
Most Read
- 1 Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL
- 2 Revellers descend on Dagenham for We Are FSTVL
- 3 The tea room in a country park 'building a community' in Dagenham
- 4 College students lend a hand to improve recreation ground
- 5 Chadwell Heath station assault witness appeal
- 6 New academy bids to encourage careers in health and care
- 7 Barking social enterprise welcomes back community with 'open house'
- 8 Vote between finalists for borough's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant
- 9 Man hit with traffic cone in Barking fight remains in critical condition
- 10 Dagenham's Jayden Slade just misses out on London schoolboy champion title