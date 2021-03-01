McMahon knows Daggers must take chances in order to push on

Published: 12:00 PM March 1, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon knows his side must start taking their chances to push on but is pleased to see them creating plenty in recent weeks.

The Daggers were left empty handed in Somerset after falling to a last-minute 1-0 defeat to Yeovil Town at Huish Park.

The visitors had one effort cleared off the line in the first half and struck the woodwork in the second, but after being reduced to 10 men late on conceded a 90th-minute free-kick to Tom Knowles.

“We missed numerous good chances, the pleasing part was the amount of chances that we created away from home, and Yeovil Town are in good form to be fair to them,” McMahon said.

“We played some really good football, created chances, and on another day we could have scored four or five.

“Disappointed not to win, but once again pleased with the performance.”

Liam Gordon flashed a shot into the roof of the net from a George Saunders pass on nine minutes, only for an offside flag to rule it out.

“I don’t know if people have seen the still shot of it yet, but the two players are playing him onside, and it’s not even close to being offside. It’s another ridiculous decision following on from the one on Tuesday night that has gone against us.

“It’s really disappointing, but we can’t control the officials - I can’t, the players can’t and nobody can.

“We just need to make sure we keep creating the amount of chances that we are and capitalising on them as well as we’ve got into some fantastic positions in the first-half and the second-half.

“They’re not even half chances, they’re big chances that we have to take to move forward. But the positive is that we’ve created lots of them and the players have given everything in the last two or three games.”

The boss was also full of praise for midfielder Matt Robinson after yet another impressive display.

“I think we’ve worked really hard to get Robbo into the box and then Rancey on the other side. Obviously we’ve got Smudger (Tom Smith) who has come in now and we’ve got Sam Deering and Mitch Brundle who can get in from those outside midfield positions.

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson had a header cleared off the line at Yeovil - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I think Robbo has been outstanding for the last month or five weeks. I’m sure if he was on this call he’d tell you that he should probably have six or seven goals in the last six weeks because of the positions he’s getting into.

“He’s working really hard on it. He always stays out doing extras on his finishing.”