McMahon hails 'terrific' Dagenham & Redbridge win at Chesterfield

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon called his side 'terrific from start to finish' after their 3-2 win at National League high-flyers Chesterfield.

Junior Morias gave Daggers an early lead on his return to the starting line-up, with Paul McCallum adding a brace before the break.

And although Branden Horton hit back after the restart, a late goal from Tyrone Williams proved little consolation for the Spireites.

"I'm very, very proud of them. I thought we were terrific from start to finish," McMahon told the club website.

"The performances from everyone that come on for us was excellent. It was committed, it was together, it was hard-working, disciplined in its shape, understood the roles the lads were supposed to do and executed very well.

"I know supporters get frustrated, but we're the same. We know what we've got in the changing room.

"Sometimes you've got to strip it back and go back to basics, roll your sleeves up and work hard. I thought everyone did that."

Manny Onariase and Harry Phipps earned special praise for their efforts in defence, with McMahon adding: "I thought they were brilliant. Manny was treading a little bit in the first half, he knew with that yellow card he had to be careful. But I thought second half he showed a really mature, calm performance.

"I thought Phippsy was outstanding. I've always said how much I love Harry Phipps. I've resigned him three times and he's hardly ever played for me because of his injuries!

"But he's a kid that I really want to do well and I thought he was awesome."

McCallum, meanwhile, ended a seven-game drought to take his tally for the campaign to five, but McMahon was just as pleased with his efforts away from goal.

"Forget the goals, his work ethic, leading the line, being a platform for us to play into first and foremost, he gave us all that," he said.

"When you tend to put a performance like that in, the goals come after that. Sometimes you can't put the cart before the horse, you've got to go and do the work first and then the rest comes. I thought Macca did that really well."

The win lifted Daggers up to 12th above Southend United, who visit Victoria Road on Saturday for a 12.30pm kick-off.

"It's important that we rest up. We know we've got an early kick-off as well," added McMahon.

"Eat food on the way home tonight, rest up tomorrow, then we go again Thursday to get ready for Saturday.

"Just focus on the performance and the rest follows."