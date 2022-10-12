Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon draws positives from York trip

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon felt mixed emotions after his side's 1-1 draw at York City on Tuesday night.

Mo Sagaf put Daggers in front in the first half, after Josh Walker's shot was saved, and they held onto their lead until five minutes from time.

Sam Sanders rescued a point for the Minstermen, who then had late chances to snatch a win, and McMahon was in realistic mood when assessing the action.

"I think it's a fair result really, to be honest," he told the club website.

"We had some really good opportunities on the counter-attack and they had some good opportunities as well to be fair to them.

"When you get that close, you just want to get it over the line, and unfortunately we couldn't get the second goal and couldn't keep that one out.

"But it's another positive performance from us, a difficult place to come on a Tuesday night, and I thought we acquitted ourselves really well."

Daggers sit in 11th place, three points off the play-offs, and unbeaten in three matches since their 5-1 humbling at Dorking Wanderers at the start of the month.

And McMahon is pleased by the way his squad has reacted to that loss, adding: "What you've seen from us probably in the last three games is a really competitive team.

"We've had three tough games, away to Chesterfield, away here and Southend at home, and in all the games we've competed and looked the stronger team, like a team that can win games, that's got more about it than we've seen before, and we're really positive looking forward now.

"Away from home against a tough team, you go in the changing room now and we're disappointed that we haven't won, that we haven't seen it through.

"I think there's a difference from today and 10 days ago when we left Dorking's stadium and felt embarrassed, that we'd let ourselves down, let everybody down.

"In the three games we've bounced back to show what we're about and now we're disappointed that we haven't won.

"To turn it round that quickly, in terms of what the player have done in that period of time is credit to them. And we know we need to build into the rest of the season."

McMahon was also grateful to the 61 Daggers supporters who made the long journey north and hoped they would appreciate the turnaround and direction in which the team now appears to be heading.

"It's amazing that you travel that far on a Tuesday night and it never goes unnoticed for us that people pay their hard-earned money to come and watch us," he added.

"I hope at the end of the day - you want to get the win, but I'm sure they will be pleased with the team's performance and the progress now."