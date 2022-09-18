Jupp delighted by Dagenham & Redbridge response against Altrincham

Manny Onariase of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 6th August 2022 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Dave Jupp was delighted by their response in beating National League strugglers Altrincham.

Manny Onariase, Mauro Vilhete and Josh Walker were on target as Daggers ran out 4-1 winners at Victoria Road, a few days after going down by the same margin at high-flying Wrexham.

And Jupp, facing the media with manager Daryl McMahon on compassionate leave, felt it was a fully deserved victory, telling the club website: "Great response, they've deserved that over the last seven, eight, nine days we've had.

"They've worked extremely hard, obviously they were really disappointed Tuesday. The second half was better but we keep getting punished for little errors we keep making.

"We needed that win today, getting back on three points."

Walker fired just wide midway through the first half, but Myles Weston found Onariase at the far post to head home.

Vilhete doubled the lead after cutting in from the left and a Weston cross was turned into his own net by Ross Barrows after the restart.

Walker smashed home the fourth, before the visitors grabbed a consolation, with Jupp adding: "Great energy I thought from them today, a lot more clinical going forward.

"I thought we carried more of a threat, hunted better in packs around the middle of the park, tight spaces.

"Still some bits to work on in terms of how they got through and their goal, which we're disappointed with, but a good three points and we needed it."

A third win in nine league outings lifted inconsistent Daggers up to 13th and Jupp says they are well aware of their potential, having just missed out on a play-off place last season, as they bid to get their campaign firmly on track.

"You've got to keep playing football, nine, 10 games in," he added.

"The end of last season isn't too far away in terms of we know where we should be.

"We've shown bits and pieces this season and we are bitterly disappointed with the last couple of results and performances.

"We're not by any means the finished article yet, but we're taking a step towards where we need to get back toward."