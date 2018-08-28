Search

School Sport: Robert Clack boys book Essex Cup semi-final spot

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 February 2019

Robert Clack's year 11 squad (pic Pete Goyette)

Robert Clack's year 11 squad (pic Pete Goyette)

Archant

Robert Clack’s year 11 boys booked a place in the semi-finals of the Essex Cup with a 3-1 win at Debden Park.

Both sides were unbeaten and Dagenham’s Clack drew first blood on five minutes as Nabil Tezcrat beat the offside trap and the keeper to open te scoring.

Clack soaked up pressure in the first half and continued to threaten on the counter-attack, doubling their lead on the stroke of half time as Javelle Benjamin McFarlane fired into the top corner of the net.

Debden thought they had won a penalty early in the second half, but the player was booked for simulation.

And Clack captain Vinnie Naidoo netted at a corner with 10 minutes left to make it 3-0.

The hosts hit back straight away to set up a nervy finale, but Clack held firm and will face Beauchamps or Emerson Park in the last four.

Director of sport Pete Goyette said: “These boys are an extremely capable bunch and have always had the potential to do well, they believe that now.

“The team has been led by local coach and parent Glen Ferris, who has been brilliant with them. They are all playing for him and each other. We’re delighted to be in the semis and have a chance, but are under no illusion of how hard it will be.”

