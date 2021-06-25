Defender Kenny Clark signs Dagenham contract extension

Published: 4:00 PM June 25, 2021

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that experienced defender Kenny Clark has extended his stay at the club.

The 32-year-old joined the Daggers back in November, 2018 and will now remain with the club as they look to build on the strong finish they had to the 2020/21 National League season.

The central defender began his career at the Daggers, as a youth player, but joined Thurrock after his release from the club in 2006.

Clark became club captain at a young age at Ship Lane in a four-year spell before Chelmsford fought off competition for his signature in the summer of 2011 and he quickly became a fans’ favourite, establishing himself as captain in a side that reached the play-offs.

After two seasons with Chelmsford, where he featured in more than 80 games, he was snapped up by Dartford where he made 31 Conference Premier appearances.

Clark then joined Ebbsfleet United in July 2014 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the Fleet.

Kenny was appointed captainn at the start of the 2019/20 season but has since given up that role but still a first-team regular.

Clark joins the likes of Elliot Justham, Angelo Balanta, Matt Robinson, Myles Weston, and Mauro Vilhete this week.