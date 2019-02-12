Search

Dagenham Boxing Club see youngsters record wins, but bad cut ends Bankole hopes

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 27 February 2019

Dagenham's Frankie Toms (right)

Dagenham Police & Community Boxing Club had several of their boxers in action at the weekend, earning their share of success.

Dagenham's Peter Kerrigan (left)Dagenham's Peter Kerrigan (left)

Frankie Toms took part in his second skills bout at the Lion ABC show in Hoxton, Hackney on Sunday, and showed great improvement.

Toms boxed Archie Lee Harris (Danson ABC) in a very evenly matched display of boxing skills.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kerrigan had a rematch with Casey Crickmar (Lion ABC), having lost a split decision a week earlier.

And this meeting was another tight affair, with Crickmar using his height and reach well and showing elusive movement.

Dagenham's Keiran Weedon (right)Dagenham's Keiran Weedon (right)

Kerrigan was not to be denied, though, as he forced the pace and always landed the cleaner combinations to win a split verdict of his own to even up the head-to-head series.

Keiran Weedon was also in action against Ibrahim Darr (Lucky Gloves) in another even contest.

Weedon was caught too often with a left hook but his higher work rate and strong finish persuaded the judges to give him a split decision.

Michael Bankole returned to action against hard-hitting Ahmed Hatim (Earlsfield ABC) in a lively encounter.

But Bankole suffered a nasty cut to his left eyelid during an accidental clash of heads in the second round, which forced a premature end to the bout.

And the judges scores to that point of the contest saw Bankole drop a split decision.

*Newham BC are set to host their own show at the Roundhouse, Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, RM8 2HY on Friday March 1 (7.30pm start).

They are hoping to stage 16 bouts, involving youngsters from Dagenham, West Ham and Five Star. Entry on the night is £10 adults and £5 concessions.

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

