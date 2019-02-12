Dagenham Boxing Club see youngsters record wins, but bad cut ends Bankole hopes

Dagenham Police & Community Boxing Club had several of their boxers in action at the weekend, earning their share of success.

Frankie Toms took part in his second skills bout at the Lion ABC show in Hoxton, Hackney on Sunday, and showed great improvement.

Toms boxed Archie Lee Harris (Danson ABC) in a very evenly matched display of boxing skills.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kerrigan had a rematch with Casey Crickmar (Lion ABC), having lost a split decision a week earlier.

And this meeting was another tight affair, with Crickmar using his height and reach well and showing elusive movement.

Kerrigan was not to be denied, though, as he forced the pace and always landed the cleaner combinations to win a split verdict of his own to even up the head-to-head series.

Keiran Weedon was also in action against Ibrahim Darr (Lucky Gloves) in another even contest.

Weedon was caught too often with a left hook but his higher work rate and strong finish persuaded the judges to give him a split decision.

Michael Bankole returned to action against hard-hitting Ahmed Hatim (Earlsfield ABC) in a lively encounter.

But Bankole suffered a nasty cut to his left eyelid during an accidental clash of heads in the second round, which forced a premature end to the bout.

And the judges scores to that point of the contest saw Bankole drop a split decision.

*Newham BC are set to host their own show at the Roundhouse, Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, RM8 2HY on Friday March 1 (7.30pm start).

They are hoping to stage 16 bouts, involving youngsters from Dagenham, West Ham and Five Star. Entry on the night is £10 adults and £5 concessions.